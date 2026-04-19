'524 packages, 421 locations': Amazon delivery driver shows 'normal' routine, video goes viral

A delivery driver working for Amazon has gone viral after sharing what she described as a “normal” workday, sparking debate about workload, efficiency, and burnout in the gig economy. The video, originally posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, shows the scale of deliveries assigned in a single shift.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby.(X/@HustleBitch_)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the clip, the driver begins by showing her route details, which include more than 300 stops, over 500 packages, and hundreds of delivery locations. She then pans the camera across the back of her truck, revealing shelves packed to capacity, with boxes stacked up to the roof and barely any room to move.

The video quickly surfaced on X, where one user shared the clip with the caption, “This isn’t peak season. This isn’t a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it’s just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight up burnout waiting to happen?”

Take a look at the video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The video has triggered a flood of reactions, with netizens divided over whether such workloads are manageable or excessive. While some users defended the system, others compared the workload to that of other firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has triggered a flood of reactions, with netizens divided over whether such workloads are manageable or excessive. While some users defended the system, others compared the workload to that of other firms. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, “Advanced algorithmic delivery is amazing isn't it. A system and that route 300 packages into a single days work is pretty impressive. It's a full days work, but they are essentially all along a path. Some hustle gets this done no problem.”

“And fedex and ups drivers have been doing that much and more in comparison for years and years. Full size step van with more than twice the cargo space packed completely full,” commented another.

“421 stops divided by 8 hours = 52 stops/hour that's almost 1/minute - Impossible!” wrote a third user.

“What’s the most messed up part is the pay… they’re literally only getting paid in between $16-$21 and expected to perform the same as FedEx and UPS while they’re getting paid $30+/hour,” commented another.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON