'524 packages, 421 locations': Amazon delivery driver shows 'normal' routine, video goes viral
In the clip, the driver begins by showing her route details, which include more than 300 stops, over 500 packages, and hundreds of delivery locations.
A delivery driver working for Amazon has gone viral after sharing what she described as a “normal” workday, sparking debate about workload, efficiency, and burnout in the gig economy. The video, originally posted on TikTok by user @abbykaddaby, shows the scale of deliveries assigned in a single shift.
In the clip, the driver begins by showing her route details, which include more than 300 stops, over 500 packages, and hundreds of delivery locations. She then pans the camera across the back of her truck, revealing shelves packed to capacity, with boxes stacked up to the roof and barely any room to move.
The video quickly surfaced on X, where one user shared the clip with the caption, “This isn’t peak season. This isn’t a one-off. This is what a “normal” route looks like. Some say it’s just part of the job. Others are asking how anyone is supposed to finish this in a single shift. Is this efficiency… or is this straight up burnout waiting to happen?”
Take a look at the video below:
(Also Read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’)
Social media reactions{{/usCountry}}
(Also Read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares key lesson on success: ‘Courage to start matters more than revenue’)
Social media reactions{{/usCountry}}
The video has triggered a flood of reactions, with netizens divided over whether such workloads are manageable or excessive. While some users defended the system, others compared the workload to that of other firms.{{/usCountry}}
The video has triggered a flood of reactions, with netizens divided over whether such workloads are manageable or excessive. While some users defended the system, others compared the workload to that of other firms.{{/usCountry}}
One user wrote, “Advanced algorithmic delivery is amazing isn't it. A system and that route 300 packages into a single days work is pretty impressive. It's a full days work, but they are essentially all along a path. Some hustle gets this done no problem.”
“And fedex and ups drivers have been doing that much and more in comparison for years and years. Full size step van with more than twice the cargo space packed completely full,” commented another.
“421 stops divided by 8 hours = 52 stops/hour that's almost 1/minute - Impossible!” wrote a third user.
“What’s the most messed up part is the pay… they’re literally only getting paid in between $16-$21 and expected to perform the same as FedEx and UPS while they’re getting paid $30+/hour,” commented another.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)