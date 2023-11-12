Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
53-year-old woman’s energetic dance to Suru Ru will stun you

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 12, 2023 09:10 AM IST

“Ma’am, you give me so much inspiration,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to a dance video.

It is often said that age is just a number and 53-year-old Neeru Saini proves that perfectly. How? Taking to Instagram, she often shares dance and fitness videos that leave her followers amazed. Her latest performance shows her dancing to the Hindi song Suru Ru.

Saini wrote a line from the song as her video’s caption. The clip opens to show her dressed in a black top with a white printed shirt on top and a brown pair of pants. She is also seen wearing a pair of yellow sneakers. As the video progresses, she is seen showcasing energetic dance moves.

Take a look at this amazing dance video:

The post was shared some 15 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated nearly 77,000 views and counting. The post has also received more than 2,700 likes. People couldn’t stop sharing appreciative comments.

Here’s what Instagram users say about the video:

“The best thing that happened this Diwali was that I came to your account,” commented an Instagram user. “Ma’am, you give me so much inspiration,” expressed another. “Mind Blowing,” posted a third. “You are full of life,” shared a fourth. “Wow. Awesome dance,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

