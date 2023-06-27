Home / Trending / Woman’s killer dance on Move Your Body will make your jaw drop. Watch

Woman's killer dance on Move Your Body will make your jaw drop. Watch

By Vrinda Jain
Jun 27, 2023 08:29 AM IST

A woman energetically dancing to the song Move Your Body has gone viral on Instagram. Watch the video inside.

There are several videos on the internet that capture our interest. Among such clips are dance videos. Dance clips are highly entertaining to watch and due to their popularity, they often even go viral on social media. Now, another such clip has taken social media by storm. It shows a woman energetically dancing to the song Move Your Body by Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and Hard Kaur.

Woman dances to Move Your Body.(Instagram/@dancersofIndia)
Woman dances to Move Your Body.(Instagram/@dancersofIndia)

The clip was shared on Instagram by user dancersofIndia. The video shows a woman standing in a studio and energetically grooving to this song. Her dance might prompt you to do a few steps too.

Watch the video of the woman dancing here:

Since this clip was shared on social media it has been liked over one lakh times and the numbers are still increasing. Many have also posted comments in it.

Check out what are people saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “Wow, amazing and every energetic dance.” A second added, “Killer moves yar.” A third shared, “Love the moves by the way.” “Amazing energy,” expressed a fourth.

