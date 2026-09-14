5-year-old restaurant host in China goes viral for his adorable way of serving diners

A young boy in China has amused the internet with his confident manner while appearing to run a restaurant. A video shared on Instagram shows the little boy interacting with a customer, offering food and giving instructions as though he is in charge.

Little boy becomes restaurant boss

Little boy serving customers at a restaurant in China. (Instagram/@sj_china_vlog)

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In the video, the boy is seen speaking to a customer who asks about the food. He confidently offers fried rice and even brings over a pair of chopsticks.

The customer then starts eating while the boy continues to supervise. At one point, he explains how the food should be eaten from the bowl, making sure the customer follows his instructions.

When asked if he can eat, the little boy calmly responds, “You can eat.”

The customer then praises him, saying, “Your service is five-star.”

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{{^usCountry}} The interaction becomes even more amusing as the boy continues playing the role of the little boss. He appears completely comfortable giving instructions and making sure everyone follows along. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interaction becomes even more amusing as the boy continues playing the role of the little boss. He appears completely comfortable giving instructions and making sure everyone follows along. {{/usCountry}}

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The conversation later turns towards what the people should wear while eating. The boy appears to give instructions before asking someone to turn on the camera.

“Come, come, come. The three of us are good buddies, right?” he says towards the end of the clip.

The wholesome exchange has left viewers entertained, with many focusing on the boy’s confidence and his quick responses.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet reacts to adorable little boss

The video has prompted a string of humorous comments from viewers who were clearly entertained by the child’s behaviour.

“Bro got rejected and instantly locked in to another target,” one person wrote.

“This is what employers really want. A 20-year-old with 25 years of experience,” another joked.

“I worked with him in the 80s. Great guy,” a third person commented.

One viewer focused on the boy’s appetite, writing, “You said you weren’t too hungry, but you ate the whole plate.”

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“The adorable kid is running that restaurant,” another comment read.

“I too would’ve done everything he said,” someone else wrote.

Another viewer pointed out how quickly the boy moved on when someone did not agree with him, commenting, “It’s the way he turned to someone else when you said no.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)