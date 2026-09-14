YouTuber Anshu Bisht’s phone stolen in San Francisco. How he got it back in minutes

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht has revealed that his phone was stolen in San Francisco and the police helped him recover it within minutes. In an Instagram video posted one day ago, Bisht said that a “homeless man” picked up his phone at a Burger King outlet in the United States city. Anshu Bisht's phone was stolen from a Burger King outlet in the US.

Anshu Bisht is best known for his YouTube channel GamerFleet, where he posts content about video games. He has over 22 million subscribers across channels.

Phone stolen in San Francisco In his Instagram video, the Indian YouTuber revealed how he managed to swiftly recover his stolen phone, thanks to the San Francisco Police Department.

What was supposed to be a San Francisco vacation took an unexpected turn when Bisht stopped for a meal at a local Burger King. He briefly left his table for just two seconds to collect his order. In that brief window, an unidentified individual snatched his smartphone off the table and fled.

Security camera footage shown in Bisht’s video captured the suspect grabbing the phone. According to the YouTuber, the thief stuffed it directly into his underwear and rode away on a scooter.

“He picked up my phone, shoved it into his underwear, and took off on his scooter… My face went completely blank, thinking, ‘How am I even going to get my phone back now?’” he said, speaking in Hindi.