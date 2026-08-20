64-year-old man completes MTech, plans IIM Lucknow course: ‘He never stopped learning’

A 64-year-old man has completed his MTech and ranked among the top 10 students in his class while continuing to work. His son shared the achievement on X, noting that his father balanced his studies with a demanding job and frequent travel.

The post received encouraging responses from users. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared by X user Shashank Srivastava. In the caption, he wrote, “My dad completed his MTech last month. At 64. Top 10 in a class where the average student is half his age.”

Srivastava said his father was not simply a retired man with plenty of free time. After retiring in 2022, he joined the regulatory body overseeing municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh as Deputy CEO.

“He travels close to 1,000 km by road every week, visiting districts and evaluating work on the ground,” Srivastava wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite his work commitments, his father found time to study. “Somewhere between those journeys, he made his notes, studied them, and walked into exams better prepared than students born after his first promotion,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite his work commitments, his father found time to study. “Somewhere between those journeys, he made his notes, studied them, and walked into exams better prepared than students born after his first promotion,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Srivastava said he had seen many people stop focusing on learning and developing their skills as life became busier.

“Jeevan ki aapa-dhaapi mein, staying relevant quietly slips down the priority list. And by the time reality strikes, the gap is too wide to close,” he wrote.

He added that his father never allowed that gap to develop. “Not at 40, not at 60, not now,” he wrote.

His next goal is IIM Lucknow

The 64-year-old is not stopping with his MTech. According to his son, his next goal is to pursue an Executive Education programme at IIM Lucknow.

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“At an age when most people are done setting goals, he is filling out application forms,” Srivastava wrote.

Reflecting on his father’s journey, he added, “With his genes in me, motivation to upskill is one thing I will never have to go looking for.”

Take a look:

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How did social media react?

The post received encouraging responses from users, with several sharing how the story motivated them to continue their own education.

One person wrote, “That’s highly motivating. At 50, I have enrolled in SYBSc-CS, but couldn’t manage my time due to business commitments. Hats off to your dad! I hope I can keep up and finish in time.”

Another user commented, “Wow. What an inspiring man. You must be so proud of him! I hope I am also like that at his age.”

“What a way to enjoy post-retirement life! Hope people emulate him and live their respective lives to the fullest. All kudos to him,” another person wrote.

“This is truly inspiring,” one user said.

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Another added, “Age is just a number. Thanks for sharing, Shashank. Truly an inspiring story. This is how we should all live life.”

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One user also pointed out how some people begin looking forward to retirement much earlier, writing, “I see people in their late 40s saying they are done, waiting for retirement and can’t take it anymore.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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