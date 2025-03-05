65-year-old Physics teacher ‘insulted’ at workplace, son’s emotional plea leaves internet in tears : 'He broke down’

A Reddit post moved internet to tears after a son shared the heartbreaking struggles of his 65-year-old father, a seasoned physics educator who faces constant disrespect at his workplace. The post sparked conversations about the treatment of senior teachers in private institutions and has left many deeply moved. Many flooded the comment section with opportunities.(Representational Image/Pexel)

“My dad is an extremely qualified Physics educator. His only wish is to be respected, which apparently is too much to ask for in private schools,” the son wrote. He revealed that his father, who holds an MSc from IIT KP and has 30 years of teaching experience, has been subjected to berating and insults at work.

In the emotional post, he described how his father broke down on a call, saying, “He said he cannot take it anymore.” The young man, who lost his mother a year ago, expressed his deep fear of losing his father too. “I cannot afford to lose him. He’s the only parent I have left. He’s my whole world.”

Due to financial struggles, the son had to forgo higher education to support his father, taking up freelance writing. However, his earnings are not enough to sustain their family. “Ever since his childhood, he has suffered. He was abandoned by his family and completed his education all by himself.”

In a desperate attempt to help, he turned to the internet for support, requesting teaching opportunities for his father. “If you guys need a Physics teacher, my dad would love to teach. He can teach both school and college students. I’ve been teaching him how to take online classes, and he would really appreciate it.”

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction, with many offering words of support.

A user commented, “Bhai kudos to your dad that he still has got the drive to impart value to our system. Will definitely share this around.”

Another added, “Stick with him. That man (like 80pc rest of us) is fighting battles that he will not speak about to his known and friends. A man breaking down infront of you is the highest amount of trust he can show to a relation. Keep that upheld.”