70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need and after his retirement, he got a chance to fulfil his aspiration.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:11 PM IST
The image shows 70-year-old KR Srinivas Rao with his cycle.(Twitter)

A 70-year-old man from Hyderabad has been paddling his way on a bicycle to help people who are in need, especially during the COVID pandemic.

KR Srinivas Rao, a retired Air India employee, said he always wanted to serve people in need and after his retirement, he got a chance to fulfil his aspiration.

With his passion for cycling and his aspiration to help the needy, he got a platform to combine both, said the retired Air India employee.

"When the COVID-19 cases were at the peak, I joined a Hyderabad-based organisation Hyderabad Relief Riders, who aim to bring awareness about cycling and further during the pandemic. The organisation was able to serve the needy with their requirements of either groceries or medicine and deliver them to the doorsteps through cycling," said Srinivas.

To keep himself engaged after his retirement, Srinivas said he started playing table tennis and has made it a habit of cycling near his residence.

Srinivas further advised that people must come forward and help those who are in need.

"Keeping in mind the environmental crisis, people must take initiative to use a cycle at least for shorter distances," he added.

