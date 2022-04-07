70-year-old man gets birthday surprise from his friends of over 60 years, Watch

Friendships are beautiful at right about any age. But when these lovely friendships stand the test of time and go on for decades - they become even more special. A video that shows this kind of a wonderful bond of friendship has been shared by Good News Correspondent on their Instagram page. It has been winning hearts all over Instagram and there is a good chance it will have the same effect on you as well.

The video opens to show how a man walks into his home through the main door on the day that his 70th birthday was on. It came as quite a surprise to him that his family and friends had a birthday party planned for him and his happy reactions can evidently be seen in the video. But the sweetest part of the video was when he goes upstairs and finds his friends waiting for him. They have been his friends for more than 60 years.

“SURPRISE 70TH BIRTHDAY: "my dad being surprised by his friends (of around 60 year friendships) and his family. He was so surprised, happy, and teary eyed. Such a blessing to be in this space and share this experience for my dad's 70th birthday,” reads the caption that this video was shared on Instagram with. The caption was complete with a hashtag #persiandad.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than 12 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at this man’s reaction to this unexpected surprise he received on his 70th birthday. It has also received more than 15,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Love this, nothing beats friends.” “This is beautiful,” reads another comment. Many other individuals to the comments section in order to wish the man a happy 70th birthday.

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it make you smile from ear to ear?