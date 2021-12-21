70-year-old Nagpur man sells poha at night, works as security guard during day

The videos that show the integrity and zeal in older people to never give up and continue working despite their age, braving all odds - are always a delight to watch. This video posted on Instagram shows how a 70-year-old man sells poha chana chivda in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The video comes with a descriptive caption that was posted by the Instagram page called Just Nagpur Things by Abhinav Jeswani. The caption explains that this man’s name is Jayanti Bhai and each plate of poha is priced at just Rs. 20.

“He sells it from 6 pm to 8 pm in the streets of Gandhibagh and Itwari. Then he goes for his duty as a security guard at Mahajanwadi,” reads the conclusion to this caption where the poster urges all who see this to help him out in whatever way possible.

Watch this brave man go about his some poha selling right here:

Since being posted on December 12, this video has garnered more than 3.4 lakh likes on the social networking site and several reactions of admiration and love from people.

“Huge respect, love and support to you sir,” commented an Instagram user. Several people flocked to the comments section to show their appreciation for the man and asked for ways to donate. “That smile at the end of the day he wears is worth all the strength and life we should really have.” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

