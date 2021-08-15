Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Interesting video goes viral

“Here’s to 75 years of being desi,” this is what Netflix wrote while sharing a video to celebrate India’s Independence Day. The video they shared is a montage of different scenes from various popular movies and web series. There is a chance that the video will not only make you smile and giggle but nod in agreement too.

The video starts with a scene from the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the scene Kajol, who played the role of Anjali Sharma, talks about her love for India with her husband, Rahul Raichand, essayed by Shah Rukh Khan and son Krissh, played by Jibraan Khan.

The video then shows scenes from different films and web series to explain the points of ‘what makes us desi’. The points include various things from how Indians love enjoying delicious food dishes to the culture of Atithi Devo Bhava.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared, has gone viral. Just a little over two hours after being posted, the video has gathered more than 83,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of responses.

“The KKKG part in the end gave me chills. Literal chills,” wrote an Instagram user. “Being desi rocks,” expressed another. “Aww! How cute,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video by Netflix?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON