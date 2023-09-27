7-month-old puppy can’t contain her joy after making her first dog friend

A seven-month-old puppy was recorded wagging her tail like crazy and running around with happiness. What made the doggo so ecstatic, you ask? The furry creature experienced a very special moment in her life - she made a dog friend for the first time. The beautiful moment was also shared on Reddit, and it has left people smiling.

The image shows a dog looking at another pooch. (Reddit/@Elliearchive)

“My 7-month-old introvert puppy made her first dog friend today,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show a dog playing on a couch with a ball. Soon the pooch is seen going for a walk with her pet parent. As the video progresses, she is seen meeting another pooch. Throughout the video, she employs different methods to express her happiness.

At first, the dog slowly approaches the other pooch as if unsure of what will happen next. However, when she realises that the other doggo is friendly, she starts running around. She also keenly observes the other pooch bringing down a towel hanging from a tree. Then, she goes on to do just that.

Take a look at this video of the very happy dog:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has collected nearly 4,600 upvotes. The clip has also collected tons of comments.

How did Reddit users react to this dog video?

“I don’t think your pup is an introvert at all,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “She will usually sit and observe other dogs from a distance, but these 2 kind of clicked instantly”. “Love love this! Best thing I saw on Reddit this morning,” added another.

“Oh God, this is such an adorable cute little floofer, gorgeous,” joined a third. “You can see her watching and learning while the other dog tugs the towel out of the tree. That face she makes before doing it herself, she is figuring it out. Girl can do it,” commented a fourth. “What an adorable little mop,” wrote a fifth.

