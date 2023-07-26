Cat takes care of virtually impaired dog friend at rescue centre

Dogs and cats are believed to be opponents and there is no dearth of content that captures this bitter-sweet rivalry. However, once in a while, we get to see adorable videos that surface on the Internet which show the two becoming friends and even taking care of each other. One such video was shared on Reddit and it has, no prizes for guessing, won over people. The image shows a cat taking care of a dog. (Reddit/@sproggs44)

“Every day we witness beautiful connections between our residents. Tam, a beloved member of Sara Morocco for 9 long years. He is a blind dog with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. They graciously gift him with moments of gentle care and unwavering affection,” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, this clip will fill your heart with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

The video opens to show a cat and a dog standing in the middle of what appears to be a courtyard. The kitty is seen giving a massage to the pooch who is clearly enjoying it.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of friendship between a cat and a dog:

Isn’t the video really heart touching? Several netizens surely felt it as they expressed just that in the comments section of the video. Furthermore, they commented on the beautiful relationship between the dog and the cat.

What did Reddit users say about this cat taking care of a dog:

“Truly a beautiful moment,” posted a Reddit user. “My heart. This is beautiful,” commented another. “Omg the little boop,” joined a third. “Ah heck, this got me to tear up,” added a fourth. “Awww I needed to see this today,” wrote a fifth. A few mentioned how the video left them emotional.

Since being shared earlier this month, the video has gathered tons of reactions. Till now, the post has accumulated close to 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on this sweet video? Did the clip leave you teary-eyed too?