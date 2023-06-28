Cat turns masseuse, gives back rub to dog. Watch

The videos that show sweet interspecies interactions are always wonderful to watch. One such video was posted on Twitter and it has no doubt left people amused. The video shows a cat taking up the role of a masseuse to give a back rub to its dog buddy. The image shows a cat giving a massage to a dog. (Screengrab)

“Massage time,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog lying on the side of a road with a cat sitting beside it. Within moments, the kitty uses its paws to massage the doggo.

Take a look at the video of the cat and its dog friend:

“Aww! That’s so sweet” are you inclined to say these words or something similar? Well, you are certainly not alone. Several Twitter users took to the post’s comments section to express their delightful reactions to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Never seen something like that before,” posted a Twitter user. “Look at that, professional biscuit maker,” joked another. “Awww, so cute,” added a third. “My friend’s senior cat used to do this to her Great Dane, they were a hoot,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted on June 27. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 2.7 million views. Additionally, it has also accumulated several likes. What are your thoughts on the video?