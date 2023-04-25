Dog finds genius way to keep cats busy. Watch

Cat or dog videos are fun to watch. The clips capturing the different antics of the kitties or the pooches never fail to amuse people. Just like this video posted on Reddit that captures a dog employing a genius way to keep two cats busy. The image is taken from the Reddit video that shows a dog and two cats.(Reddit/@FloppyDog15)

The video is shared with a short but sweet caption that reads, “I'm gonna make them busy”. The video opens to show a dog lying on the floor. Two cats are also seen sitting near the dog’s tail. The dog is seen continuously moving its tail and the kitties are looking at the movements with rapt attention.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared 17 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 300 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“What a good doggo!” wrote a Reddit user. “Adorable,” commented another. “Lol when you ask your eldest to watch his siblings,” shared a third. What are your thoughts on the video? Do you think the clip is cute?