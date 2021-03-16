7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so
"I was scared but all I wanted was to reach my goal," says Virat Chandra, the 7- year-old from Hyderabad who could be perhaps one of the youngest to have scaled Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.
He achieved the rare feat on March 6.
Virat's coach Bharath told ANI that he decided to take Virat for mountaineering after a month long rigorous training. "Virat has that passion in him. He was very excited to train. Unlike many who quit midway through the training," says Bharath.
The 7-year-old says he was inspired to climb after listening to the inspiring stories of the experiences of his cousins.
"I talked to my cousins about their experience of climbing mountains. At that moment I also wanted to climb like them. I had a discussion with my parents about my interest, they approached Bharath sir, my coach, who trained me," says Virat.
Virat's mother says that he was excited at listening to his cousins and wanted to do something similar.
"Virat had a video call with his cousins once when they had gone to Rudugaira Mountains in Uttarakhand for a trekking trip. He was fascinated When Virat saw the place in the video call, he became fascinated. Even he wanted to try something like that, says Virat's mother.
Detailing Virat's training, his coach says: "Virat took the training seriously and completed all the tasks including running and mock climbing with utmost dedication. The journey started on March 5, we were 100 per cent ready as he still a child and we could not take risks with him.
In between they took some time out to sleep and rest before taking to trek up the mountain again.
"We took all precautions and had decided that we'd return if he feels uneasy but he made us proud," said the coach.
"After beginning the climb on March 5, we reached the Uhuru peak of Kilimanjaro on March 6," says coach Bharath.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani’s post for husband on their 20th anniversary will make you smile
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old from Hyderabad scales Mt Kilimanjaro, one of the youngest to do so
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expert relocates colony of bees living in a backyard shed for two years. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old from Bengaluru solves 3 Rubik’s Cubes using his hands and feet. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox