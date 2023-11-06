81-year-old learns to code, launches video game aimed at seniors within a year

Age is just a number and octogenarian Masako Wakamiya proves that saying. At the age of 87 years, she is a creator of varied apps and video games that are designed especially for elderly people. Her inspiring story has left netizens saying ‘it is never too late to start something new.’ The image shows Masako Wakamiya who created an app when she was 82 years old. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Her story is shared on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. “At 81, Masako Wakamiya created Hinadan, an app based on a traditional Japanese holiday known as Girls’ Day. In the game, the player must arrange a series of dolls in a specific order, guided by ‘beeps’ of either approval or disapproval. She continues to create apps and games so that her generation keeps their minds sharp,” the page wrote.

“Wakamiya got her first computer at 60 after 43 years working in the banking industry. She now operates an adorable website full of Excel art tutorials and other guides for senior computer users,” it further added.

The post was shared four hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 21,000 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some praised her, others expressed how her story motivated them.

“Shows it's never too late to learn something new,” posted an Instagram user. “I got my first computer at 40 and always thought I was a real late bloomer. Huge respect to this lady” added another. “I love the Hinadan game and have been using it for a couple of years. Now I know who she is! Thank you for sharing!” joined a third. “That’s awesome,” wrote a fourth.

Masako Wakamiya developed and launched her first game Hinadan when she was 82, just one year after she started to code. The official description of the game on the App Store states that it is a “doll game for the elderly people and people interested in Japanese traditional culture.”

“I’ve been considered a positive person and have been doing what I like even after I’ve aged,” she told CNN while talking about her journey. “Some people deny the reality of ageing, but it’s like competing against a setting sun, and I find it tiring.” She added that she would “rather set with the sun and enjoy the sunset” instead of fighting it.

