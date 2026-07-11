83 members, six generations and one home: Meet Andhra Pradesh's Nagappa family

At a time when smaller households are becoming the norm across India, an extraordinary family in Andhra Pradesh continues to uphold the tradition of living together. The Nagappa family in Kurlapalli village of Anantapur district has 83 members belonging to six generations, making it a rare example of a large joint family in modern India.

An Andhra Pradesh family of 83 members across six generations continues to live together and share meals, income and duties. (X/@PTI_News)

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According to news agency PTI, the family has lived together for generations and continues to share meals, income, responsibilities and everyday household duties.

One family across four adjoining houses

Although the members are spread across four adjoining houses, the Nagappas function as a single household. Their lives remain closely connected, with family members contributing to common expenses, taking collective decisions and helping one another with domestic and financial responsibilities.

The household includes children, parents, grandparents and elderly members, with each generation playing a role in maintaining the family’s unity. Despite the practical challenges that can arise in such a large household, the family has managed to preserve a strong sense of cooperation and belonging.

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{{^usCountry}} A video shared by PTI on X showed members of the Nagappa family speaking about their lives and the bond they share. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video shared by PTI on X showed members of the Nagappa family speaking about their lives and the bond they share. {{/usCountry}}

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The post was shared with the caption: “In an age of shrinking families, the Nagappa family in Kurlapalli village in Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh stands as a rare example of togetherness... 83 members across six generations and just one home. The Nagappas have lived together as a single joint family for generations. Though spread across four adjoining houses, the family functions as one household sharing meals, income and responsibilities.”

Check out the post here:

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A rare symbol of unity

The family’s story stands out at a time when migration, employment and education often lead relatives to settle in different cities or countries. While many households are becoming smaller, the Nagappas have continued to stay connected through a shared way of life.

Managing a family of 83 members may require careful planning, mutual understanding and patience. However, the family’s continued togetherness reflects the values traditionally associated with joint families, including emotional support, shared responsibility and respect for elders.

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The Nagappa family has attracted attention online for offering a striking picture of unity across generations. Their household is not simply a place where 83 people live. It is an example of how six generations can remain bound by cooperation, understanding and a strong commitment to family.