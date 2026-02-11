'Goras just discovered Indian joint families’: US woman living with husband, parents, grandparents goes viral

A 29-year-old American woman has gone viral after revealing that she lives in a four-generation household with her husband, parents and grandparents - a setup many online users said mirrors the traditional Indian joint family. Tellonyan said living in a multigenerational household was always her dream. (Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by Business Insider, Lily Tellonyan, a remote special education teacher based in Lansing, Michigan, moved into her parents Naomi and Tim Van Loh’s home in November 2024. Her husband Alex and their son Xander, born in April 2025, also live in the same house alongside her grandparents.

Tellonyan said living in a multigenerational household was always her dream. However, practical factors, including rising childcare costs and her grandmother Eva’s deteriorating health, made the decision easier. The 87-year-old suffers from dementia and requires full-time care, Tellonyan said.

The family shares expenses such as groceries and utilities. With 4 earning adults and Social Security benefits for the grandparents, the combined household income is about $230,000, making the arrangement financially efficient.

Describing their daily routine, Tellonyan said mornings begin early, with responsibilities divided among family members. She works from home while her mother helps care for the baby as well as the elderly grandparents. The house has also been structured to ensure privacy, with each couple having its own space.

While multigenerational living is becoming more common in the United States, households with 4 generations under one roof remain relatively rare. Tellonyan added that although some friends questioned their decision, for her family it had always been “plan A.”

How did desis react? Tellonyan’s story struck a chord with many Indians on social media, sparking humorous reactions and cultural comparisons.

“The West is finally "discovering" the Indian Joint Family system! Next, they'll be trying to patent this ancient "new" invention. Guess some trends are just timeless, eh?!” one X user wrote.

Another joked, “Wake up babes. Goras just discovered ‘Indian Joint Families’”.

A third user wrote, “The West has rediscovered Indian multigenerational joint families. I hope this becomes normal and people embrace it.”

“Joint Families have always been the best option to live. We were brainwashed to live in a nuclear family. But now since western world is doing it, our people will happily follow it, which our ancestors practiced for centuries,” another comment read.