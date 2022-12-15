8-year-old asks Santa to help her parents with money, her note makes netizens emotional

Christmas is almost here, and many children have already made a list of things they want from Santa Claus. While children generally have a habit of asking for toys and other things that they can play with, this girl's heartbreaking request has made netizens teary-eyed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a Twitter post shared by Nicole Connell she showed the letter of her eight-year-old niece that made her cry. In the letter, the little girl has written, "To Santa, all I want for Christmas is some money for Mummy and Daddy. They struggle with bills and mortgages. I even feel sad. Please, please, Santa, can you make it work? I know it's a lot, though. I'm sorry. Love Emmie."

Take a look at her tweet here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared a few weeks back on the micro-blogging platform. Since being shared, it has been liked several times and has a few comments. Many people had tagged PM Rishi Sunak and asked him to help the girl's family. One person in the comments said, "@RishiSunak and the @Conservatives need to sort this out - kids always see life in the most simple of ways AND tell it as it is - this kid is 8 years old…….they shouldn't have to worry about their parents' finances!" A second person added, "Tears and everything. How can they expect us to survive? This is cruel." "Hey, @RishiSunak sort this out!!!!" said a third

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON