'90-day notice period is killing every opportunity': Techie considers quitting ₹8.76 LPA job without another offer

A techie with over four years of experience has sparked a discussion on Reddit after sharing that he is considering resigning from his job without having another offer in hand. The man said his current role offers little technical growth and that his 90 day notice period is making it difficult for him to secure new opportunities. A techie earning 8.76 LPA said recruiters ghosted him after hearing about his 90 day notice period. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Taking to Reddit, the man wrote, "4+ YOE, 8.76 LPA, 90-day NP. Considering resigning without an offer and need honest opinions. Current situation is pretty bad: no real development work, mostly idle or on support, wrong tech stack, terrible leave policy and zero technical growth in sight. Talked to my manager about early release, he refused. The 90-day NP is killing every opportunity."

He added, "Recruiters call, then ghost the moment they hear it. I even got an offer once by being vague about my NP but it fell apart when the real timeline came out."

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He said recruiters want immediate joiners The techie further said that he has now decided to resign without an offer, as he feels his current job is neither helping him grow nor allowing him to move ahead.

"At this point I decided to resign without an offer. When people ask me why, my answer is simple nowadays every recruiter wants maximum 30 days or immediate joiners. Nobody is even willing to schedule an interview if you have 90 days. So why hold on to a job that is giving me nothing while also blocking every opportunity outside?" he wrote.

The post was shared with the title, "Thinking of resigning without an offer because of 90-day NP."

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