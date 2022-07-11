90-year-old grandma cooks and feeds stray dogs every day. Watch wholesome video

Some people’s love and compassion for dogs is pure and selfless. In an act of kindness, a 90-year-old woman cooks and feeds street dogs every day. A video of the woman was posted on Instagram and it’s heartening to watch.

The video was posted on the Instagram account pawsinpuddle a week ago and it has accumulated more than 1.42 lakh views so far. The video begins with the elderly woman cooking biryani. However, this was the first time that her granddaughter took her along to feed a few stray dogs. The elderly woman seemed quite excited to come along. She fed the stray dogs out of her hands with such love and compassion that is heart-warming to watch.

“My 90-year-old grandmother, who has severe osteoporosis, has gone through multiple major operations, became bed ridden in between, hasn’t let anything come in between her and her love for the dogs. She gets up every morning at 4:30 am to cook for 120+ dogs, and tries to experiment with her recipes because her heart only feels full when they relish everything she makes. After each feeding, I come back, she asks “aaj sabne achese khaya? Sabko pasand aaya?” and then I show her the videos which makes her face carry a big smile. Today I decided, I will take her with me, for the first time. There were severe risks regarding her physical health, but she told me - “there is no medicine, but there is a dogs love, aaj meri umar jo hai inki wajah se hai itni lambi, mai banau, ye khaaye, bas yahi khushi chaiye muje”. And look, the way she smiles? The way she could touch them after all those years? The way she talks to them? Before you tell me a thousand reasons to why you can’t help a community animal, please look at this,” says a detailed caption to the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 7,500 likes. Netizens praised the selfless act of the grandma in the comments section.

“She is so lovely and all the things she said about her age and dog’s love is so true like my mother’s grandmother used to do this I heard from my mother about her. And when I saw this, I just felt like she is there in front of my eyes on my screen the beautiful woman about whom my mother used to tell us stories. God bless her with so much energy so that she will stay with her lovelies for a longer and longer time. Lots of love and respect,” commented an Instagram user. Such a lovely Grandma! Need more like her in this world. “She truly knows the reason of her life on earth...to serve, to share. Be richly blessed Grandma,” posted another. “Crying. This is so beautiful,” said a third.

