97-year-old holocaust survivor recovers from Covid. ‘What an inspiration’, tweets London Mayor

People showered the comments section with love, appreciation and good wishes for 97-year-old Lily Ebert.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The image shows Lily Ebert.(Twitter/@DovForman)

If you’re looking for some positive news, then this 97-year-old granny may put a wide smile on your face. Lily Elbert, a holocaust survivor, recently recovered from the deadly Covid-19 and her smile is the best thing that you need to see today. Ebert’s story was shared on Twitter by her great grandson Dov Forman.

“My 97-Year-old Great Grandma, Lily Ebert BEM - Auschwitz Survivor, has just recovered from Covid- 19,” reads a part of the caption. A picture shared with the post shows Ebert standing outdoors in warm clothes while smiling widely at the camera.

“Today she went on her first walk in a month after making a miraculous recovery,” it adds.

Take a look at the lovely share:

Shared on January 21, the post has garnered over 2.6 lakh likes and tons of comments from netizens. Ebert was liberated from the Buchenwald concentration camp and left for Switzerland in 1945, reports Daily Mail. People showered the comments section with love, appreciation and good wishes for Ebert. Many expressed how the optimistic post made their day. Some shared heart emojis too.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan also tweeted a wish for the 97-year-old’s good health.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this lovely post?

