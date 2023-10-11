‘99% will fail’ to solve this viral brain teaser. Are you among the remaining 1%?

A brain teaser that has been going crazy viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) claims that 99% of people will fail to solve it. The teaser poses a simple question, “Which cup will get filled first?” Alongside, it features a picture of a tap and a few containers. Can you decipher which container will get filled first? Brain Teaser: Can you figure out which container will be filled first with water?(X/@NoContextHumans)

“What’s the answer?” reads the caption written along with the brain teaser shared on X handle @NoContextHumans. The brain teaser shows a tap and seven containers connected with each other. The tubes to some of the containers are blocked. One even has a hole, which means it can’t hold water. Can you figure out which container will be filled first with water?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on October 6 on the microblogging platform. It has since raked up more than 9.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared answers in the comments section after solving the brain teaser.

Here’s how X users reacted to this brain teaser:

“7. So simple,” posted an individual.

Another added, “2. For sure.”

“3 is the right answer,” claimed a third.

“It depends on how quickly water is flowing out of the spigot. If it is coming out faster than the amount that is diverted to 2 and 3, cup 1 could be filled first,” commented a fourth.

“1 not going to fill because water is always going to be leaving it. 2 always leaks water to 7 so can’t be that. 7 has a hole at the bottom so it can’t fill. 6 and 4 are blocked off with no way for water to get in. And 5 the tube that leads to it is blocked off at the end so no water can get to it. Which means 3 can only fill up because the tube to 5 will eventually fill up and then the cup will be able to fill up again. Finally the correct answer is 3,” declared a fifth.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON