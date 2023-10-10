Brain Teaser: Can you spot five differences in this picture in 10 seconds?

Most of us eagerly wait for the newspapers just to solve the brain teasers that challenge us to spot differences. Well, a similar brain teaser is gaining popularity on social media as people try to spot the differences in two seemingly identical parts of a picture. Do you consider yourself a brain teaser master? If yes, spot all five differences in these strikingly similar parts of a picture. Brain Teaser: Find five differences in this picture. (Gergely Dudás)

“Can you find five differences?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook. It was created by a digital artist from Hungary, Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media. The brain teaser shows different animals and birds surrounding what appears to be a cart of colourful pumpkins. There are, however, a few differences in both parts and only the ones with eagle eyes can find them all within a mere ten seconds.

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Facebook below:

Dudolf shared the brain teaser a day ago on Facebook. It has since then received nearly 500 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, over a hundred people shared the brain teaser with their friends and family. Some even left comments after spotting the differences in this brain teaser.

Check out the reactions of people to this particular brain teaser:

“This was so hard! But I find every 5,” posted a Facebook user.

Another expressed, “Can’t find the 5th but I see a snowman in the sky now.”

“I’m slipping, only got 1,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “A couple were easy. A couple were hard. The last one took me ages!”

“First 3 differences were easy enough, but the last 2 were really hard to spot,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Got the 5 within 5 minutes, colour scheme & small details made it a bit difficult!”

Were you able to spot all five differences? If yes, how much time did you spend? For those still on the hunt and wish to look at the solution, the below image will help you.

Brain Teaser: Five differences are highlighted in the above picture. (Gergely Dudás)

This is not the first time the artist posted a minding brain teaser on social media. He earlier shared a brain teaser where he challenged people to spot a needle cleverly hidden in a haystack. The challenge was to find it in just five seconds. While some could beat the clock, others took it longer to find.

