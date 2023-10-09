Brain Teaser: Shefali Bagga shared a day-related puzzle. Can you solve it without using pen and paper?

Actor and anchor Shefali Bagga shared a mind-boggling brain teaser on social media. In the video, she challenges puzzle lovers to determine ‘what day is it today’ based on the hints she provided. Can you crack this day-related brain teaser without using pen and paper? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this puzzle shared by Shefali Bagga? (Instagram/@shefalibaggaofficial)

“Batao [Tell],” wrote Shefali Bagga while sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, Bagga poses a question to her followers. The question is as follows: “Tomorrow is neither Wednesday nor Thursday. Yesterday was not Friday nor Saturday. Today is not Thursday nor Sunday nor Monday. What day is it today?” Can you solve this brain teaser without using pen and paper?

Watch this video shared by Shefali Bagga here:

Although the video was shared a while back on Instagram, it is still gaining traction on social media. The video has so far collected over 2.7 million views. It has also received scores of likes and comments. Many in the comments section shared their answers to this mind-bending question.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Today is ‘Good Day’!” posted an Instagram user.

Another joked, “Today is leg day (no excuse).”

“Chest day,” joined yet another gym freak.

A fourth commented, “Bhai sahab ye question to mere CA Foundation maths paper me aaya tha [This question came in my CA foundation maths paper].”

“Tuesday. So easy,” shared a fifth.

A sixth explained, “It’s Friday. Today is neither Tuesday nor Wednesday since tomorrow is neither Wednesday nor Thursday. Today is neither Saturday nor Sunday since yesterday was not Friday or Saturday. And since today is not Thursday, Monday or Sunday, the only possible day is Friday.”

Can you guess what day is it?

