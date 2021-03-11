Home / Trending / 9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France
trending

9-year-old burglary solved in Germany with a half-eaten sausage from France

It wasn't clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Sausages, also known as "French hot dogs" are seen at a sausage stand in Copenhagen, Denmark January 18, 2021. Picture taken January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tim Barsoe(REUTERS)

German police say they have solved a nine-year-old burglary after DNA found on a half-eaten piece of sausage matched that of a man detained in France over an unrelated crime.

Police in the western town of Schwelm said Thursday that the sausage belonged to the victim, and the suspect — a 30-year-old Albanian citizen — appeared to have helped himself to a bite during the March 2012 break-in.

It wasn't clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.

Investigators were recently alerted that French police had taken a matching DNA sample from a man involved in a violent crime.

But Schwelm police said the suspect remains free and, in the wurst case, he may escape punishment. The statute of limitations on the burglary has expired, meaning he will likely not be extradited to Germany.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Digital collage by an artist named Beeple auctions for nearly $70 million

Artist in Philippines fights waste by creating artworks using recycled trash

Couple handcuff themselves together to ‘mend their on-off relationship’

These paw-some tales of cats being rescued will leave you smiling. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odd news
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP