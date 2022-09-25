A Golden Retriever dog simply holds up its toy and adores it in this viral video

When we love something a lot and seem to think that it is the cutest thing ever, a lot of us tend to look at it for a long time and just adore it. But who said that this emotion is only limited to human beings? In this video that has recently been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral for the cutest and most relatable of reasons, one gets to see this exact emotion in a precious pet dog. It opens to show how a human who can be seen eating some cereal, takes a look at what their dog is doing on the couch.

As the video progresses, one gets to see how the dog is holding up its favourite toy and looking at it so intently that people simply can't stop commenting about it. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that is dedicated to this adorable dog named Teddy and its human. They have over 3.33 lakh dedicated followers on their page where they post several videos and photos of this dog's daily adventures.

Watch the video right here:

This video was posted a week ago and has already received over 5.14 lakh likes.

"This has to be the sweetest thing ever," wrote a user on Instagram. "Teddy’s too adorable," said a second. "This is why dogs are the answer," said a third.