'Aadmi hai isme': Horrifying video shows car swept away in Uttarkashi floods after cloudburst

A cloudburst in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand triggered devastating flash floods in Dharali village on Tuesday. Amid the several hair-raising visuals that have emerged online, one particularly chilling video shows a car being swept away in floodwaters with helpless passengers trapped inside. A chilling video shows a car being swept away by floodwaters in Uttarakhand

Car swept away in Uttarakhand floods

Footage that has been widely shared online shows a sedan bobbing in the floodwaters. A person filming the scene from higher ground was heard shouting, “Wo dekho gaadi. Gaadi hai gaadi (Look, it’s a car!)” as raging floodwaters swept the car away.

“Aadmi hai isme, aadmi hai! (There are people inside!)” another person was heard saying in response.

There is no clarity on what happened to the occupants of the car. The video cuts away after 30 seconds as the vehicle disappears from view.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Flash floods in Uttarakhand

Nearly half of the picturesque Dharali village was ravaged by flash floods on Tuesday afternoon.

The village is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri, from where the Ganga originates

Rescue operations are underway to locate over 100 people who have been reported missing since the cloudburst triggered floods in Dharali, Uttarakhand yesterday. The Rescue and relief operations are being carried out despite relentless downpour and difficult terrain hampering efforts.

An NDRF officer said on Wednesday that around 150 people have already been rescued. Eleven army troops, however, remain missing.