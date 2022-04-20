Aamir Khan celebrates Baisakhi with influencer Ruhee Dosani. Watch viral video

Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakh Sankranti or Vaisakhi, is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of North India and marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year. Influencer and dancer Ruhee Dosani has taken to her Instagram page to share a video that has now gone all kinds of viral in order to mark this occasion.

The caption of this video is quite detailed and reads, “CELEBRATED VAISAKHI 2022 WITH AAMIR KHAN SIR!! Still don’t know how to put this feeling into words and process the fact that Aamir Sir was so kind as to agree to spending time with my family to celebrate Vaisakhi!” Ruhee Dosani and Aamir Khan can be seen in jovial spirits throughout the video.

“I was so incredibly nervous at the start, but his aura and comforting personality made me feel it was all just meant to be. He’s a gem of a person, SO MUCH to learn from him. Cannot thank Waheguruji and you guys enough for all your love and good wishes - I have come this far only because of all of you! To this and many many more milestones,” the caption concludes.

The video has been posted on Instagram around three days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring how warm Aamir Khan was with the Dosani family and their Baisakhi celebrations. It has also received more than 1.3 million views on it so far.

Lauren Gottlieb took to the comments section of this video in order to write, “Amazing. How cool is this!” “Oh my goddddd! My two absolute favourite people in one frame and Ruheeeeeee welcome to India maaaalkon,” reads another comment from actor Aparshakti Khurana. A third comment from singer Jonita Gandhi reads, “Bro, I was right.”

What are your thoughts on this video Involving actor Aamir Khan and influencer Ruhee Dosani?

