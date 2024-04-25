Aarav Bhatt gets perfect score in IIT JEE Main 2024, twin brother Aarush follows closely with 99.65

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of JEE Main 2024 session 2 on April 24. Out of all the candidates who appeared for the exam, a total of 56 candidates achieved a perfect score. Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra topped the exam, while Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt secured AIR ranks 2 and 3, respectively. Aarav Bhatt and Aarush Bhatt with their parents and school principal Dr Anshu Arora. (LinkedIn/Amity International School)

One of the students who secured a perfect score is Aarav Bhatt from Gurugram. Interestingly, his twin brother, Aarush Bhatt, also cleared the examination with flying colours, scoring a 99.65 percentile.

Aarav only appeared for the January 2024 session and decided not to reappear for the April session. While speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “My focus has always been JEE Advanced, and since I got 100 percentile in session 1, I decided to skip the April session. Advance is the ultimate goal that will help me achieve my dream.”

The outlet further reported that Aarush was “expecting a bit more” but decided to skip the session 2 exam held in April 2024 to focus on cracking JEE Advanced.

Talking about their preparation strategy, Aarav told Education Times that they started preparing for the JEE entrance exam in Class 11. They regularly practised the previous years’ question papers, attended coaching classes, and covered the basics from NCERT.

Both Aarav and Aarush aim to study mathematics at IIT. Aarav wants to secure a seat in Mathematics and Computing at IIT Delhi, while Aarush wants to pursue a BSc in Mathematics at IIT Bombay.

Their passion for mathematics developed in childhood because of their mother, who holds a master’s degree in Mathematics and another in Yoga, while their father has a degree in electrical engineering.

The twins study at Amity International, Gurugram sector 43. They believe that attending regular classes instead of the dummy ones helps them maintain discipline.

After attending school classes, they walk to their coaching classes. They return home between 7:30 and 8 pm. After having dinner, they study again until 12 or 1 am.

“Our parents played a crucial role in our success. My mother used to wake up at 4 am to prepare our tiffin. Our father would drop us to the school and pick us up from the coaching centre,” Aarav told the Education Times.

Aarav, who secured the perfect score, doesn’t use a mobile phone. His brother Aarush does, however, use one to stay in touch with their seniors who have moved abroad via LinkedIn.