Meet Nilkrishna Gajare, Maharashtra farmer’s son who bagged AIR 1 in IIT JEE Main 2024

Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra’s Washim topped JEE Main 2024 examination. He secured a perfect score in the exam, with Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who got AIR 2 and 3, respectively. A total of 56 students from different states across the country achieved a perfect score. JEE Main 2024 topper Nilkrishna Gajare. (YouTube/@ALLENCareerInstituteofficial)

Gajare is the son of a farmer who left his village to attend coaching in Nagpur. He achieved an impressive 97% in his class 10 exams. “After taking the test, I analysed the paper. I am giving a special focus on weak topics. To clear an exam like JEE, it is very important to have clear concepts. Apart from this, I practise revision and questions more than once,” Gajare told TOI.

Gajare joined ALLEN Career Institute in class 11 to prepare for IIT-JEE. He shared his journey and how he overcame obstacles.

“When my journey started in class 11, in the first one or two months, I faced a little... I mean, compared to class 10, the syllabus of classes 11 and 12 is quite extensive, so I encountered some difficulties initially in matching up to it. But I didn’t give up; I kept my studies going consistently. So I just want to give students this message that if you ever face such difficulties where you feel like maybe you can’t do it or not, then keep your preparation going continuously. Good things are ahead,” he said while appearing live on the institute’s YouTube channel.

“My target in JEE Advanced is to secure a seat in IIT Bombay for computer science, and I am currently preparing for it,” Gajare added.

Gajare also shared a piece of advice for IIT-JEE aspirants. He said, “Set your target and keep your preparation continuous according to it. Study your subjects with genuine interest so that they don’t feel like a burden. Keep your preparation consistent and continuous.”