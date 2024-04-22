From failing at JEE, NEET to becoming MIT graduate: Man's inspiring journey leaves people in awe

Hritwik Haldar, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) graduate, took to LinkedIn to share about his inspiring journey. Haldar, who studied in Bengali medium and tried his best to clear competitive exams such as JEE, NEET and others, recounted his academic journey that helped him hone his skills and thinking. Hritwik Haldar, a graduate from MIT. (LinkedIn)

In his post, Haldar wrote that he was a "very average student". Since he lacked proper guidance on effective studying methods, he disliked studying. However, things started to change when he was in class 10 when he changed his focus to understanding concepts rather than memorising them.

When he was in high school, he scored an impressive 93.4%.

"However, the transition from board exam preparation to exams like JEE, JEE Advanced, NEET, and KVPY SX proved challenging. I struggled to perform well, failing miserably in all these exams, which shattered my confidence. Despite this setback, an opportunity arose for me to study at RKMV Belur, which became a turning point in my life. The vast library at Belur aided me in building my scientific concepts, especially in chemistry. Emphasising self-study, RKMV allowed me to develop my own learning methods and perspectives. Although I faced another setback in the KVPY SB exam, performing well only in chemistry, I managed to secure the 10th rank in the SC category. It's worth noting that without SC quota, gaining admission to IISER Pune would have been nearly impossible for me," wrote Haldwar in his post. (Also Read: UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled over facial hair, gets support from online community)

He further added that his "academic journey reached its peak at IISER Pune, where the research environment taught me invaluable skills in critical thinking and hypothesis building".

At IISER Pune, he had significant achievements and maintained a GPA of 9.1, which helped him secure admission to MIT.

An individual wrote, "Honestly, it is a great journey. Congratulations on achieving this milestone. And it's also an inspirational story for me.

I have an interest in computer science and studied for my CS in a polytechnic college. But, due to my low rank in JELET, I managed to get admission to one of the best engineering colleges in India, Jadavpur University, but sacrificed my favourite department and joined Chemical Engineering. Now, the struggles are quite tough, but I will not sacrifice my passion till the end." (Also Read: Aditya Srivastava: Goldman Sachs job in Bengaluru to UPSC Civil Services 2023 topper: 8 points on him)

A second said, "As a fellow human who traversed a similar path (Tamil medium high school in government school to PhD at The Ohio State University, all through with scholarships not paying a single penny), I can share the sentiments. Heartiest congratulations."

"Inspiring. Bro, great achievement, and what you said at last is 100% damm true; consistent and hard work can help us to reach a higher level. A very inspiring journey for youngsters. Hearty Congratulations," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Very inspirational for young folks climbing up the educational ladder."