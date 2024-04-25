JEE Main 2024 session 2 result out, link to check session 2 scores on jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday announced results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. Candidates can now visit jeemain.nta.ac.in and download their scorecards. The direct link and other details are below. JEE Main result 2024 live updates.
The NTA has announced result of the JEE Main paper 1 (BE/BTech) only. Scores of the paper 1 examination is awaited.
JEE Main 2024 session 2 result direct link
The NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 cities across the country. As many as 12.57 lakh candidates had registered for the exam in the second session. The first session was held in January-February and the result was declared on February 12.
How to check JEE Main 2024 session 2 scores
Open the JEE Main exam website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Go to the scorecard download page.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Check your result.
Along with the session 2 result, the NTA has also published the all India rank list and cut-off marks. For candidates who appeared in the both sessions of the test, the best out of the two scores has been considered for ranking.
JEE or Joint Entrance Examination Main is a national-level entrance examination for admission to engineering (BE/BTech), Architecture (BArch) and Planning (BPlanning) courses at the undergraduate level. JEE Main qualified candidates are eligible to participare in the admission/counselling of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government funded and private institutions.
JEE Main is also the screening test for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) entrance test – JEE Advanced. This year, the JEE Advanced exam will be administered by IIT Guwahati on May 26. The application window will open on April 27 at jeeadv.ac.in.
