Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi360C
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 final results releasing soon, updates here

    Apr 24, 2024 7:16 PM IST
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: NTA JEE Paper I and II results releasing soon. Follow the blog for latest updates. 
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 results releasing soon, updates here
    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 results releasing soon, updates here

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Paper I and Paper II results will be announced tomorrow. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores for the Joint Entrance examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024.

    The All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 24, 2024 7:21 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: Candidates to get their scorecards via email

    In the information bulletin of JEE Main 2024, NTA said that “a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.” Final results of the examination will be published after the session 2 examination.

    Apr 24, 2024 7:10 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: Steps to check your scorecard

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Apr 24, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: When were the exams conducted

    JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India).

    Apr 24, 2024 6:50 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: Check your scorecard here

    Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in

    Apr 24, 2024 6:43 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: When will the results be declared

    JEE Mains result 2024 will be declared on April 25, 2024. The Time of result declaration is not confirmed.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:39 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: When did NTA release the Answer Key

    Release of provisional answer key: April 12 

    Objection window closed: April 14 

    Final answer key released on: April 21

    Apr 24, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: Find the latest updates on HT Education Portal

    Get the latest JEE mains Result 2024 updates on the Education Portal of HT

    Apr 24, 2024 6:27 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: Steps to download scorecard 

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Apr 24, 2024 6:26 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024: Exam conducted in 13 languages

    NTA conducted the JEE Main exam is 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:24 PM IST

    JEE mains Result: Session 1 data 

    Total registered Candidates: 1221624

    Total appeared Candidates: 1170048

    Total percentage of candidates who appeared for the exam: 95.8%

    Apr 24, 2024 6:22 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024 live: Marking scheme here 

    Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

    Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

    If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

    Apr 24, 2024 6:20 PM IST

    Jee mains Session 2 final Result: List of websites 

    List of websites given below. 

    jeemain.nta.ac.in 

    ntaresults.nic.in

    Apr 24, 2024 6:19 PM IST

    JEE mains Session 2 Result: When will results be announced 

    The official JEE Main 2024 result date is April 25, 2024. However, the time of declaration of results has not been shared by the Agency yet.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:16 PM IST

    JEE mains Result date: Tomorrow 

    JEE mains Result date is April 25, 2024. 

    Apr 24, 2024 6:15 PM IST

    JEE main Result 2024: Scorecard to be available on email of candidates

    In the information bulletin of JEE Main 2024, NTA said that “a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.” Final results of the examination will be published after the session 2 examination.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:13 PM IST

    JEE main Result: Websites to check 

    jeemain.nta.ac.in 

    nta.ac.in

    Apr 24, 2024 6:11 PM IST

    JEE mains Result 2024 live: How to check scorecard

    Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard

    Key in your credentials and login

    The scorecard will be displayed on screen

    Download the scorecard

    Take a printout for future reference

    Apr 24, 2024 6:09 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Answer key timeline

    Release of provisional answer key: April 12

    Objection window closed: April 14

    Final answer key: April 21 

    Apr 24, 2024 6:07 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result: Exam dates 

    JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India).

    Apr 24, 2024 6:05 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Where to check scorecard?

    All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores for the Joint Entrance examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Apr 24, 2024 6:02 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2024: Date and time 

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Date: April 25, 2024

    JEE Mains Result 2024 Time: Unknown 

    News education exam results JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 final results releasing soon, updates here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes