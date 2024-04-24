JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 results releasing soon, updates here

JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Paper I and Paper II results will be announced tomorrow. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores for the Joint Entrance examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024.

The All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.