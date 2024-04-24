JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 results releasing soon, updates here

JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: Session 2 final results releasing soon, updates here
JEE Mains Result 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will declare JEE Mains Result 2024 for Session 2 on April 25, 2024. The Paper I and Paper II results will be announced tomorrow. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores for the Joint Entrance examination on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024. The examination was conducted at 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. NTA has already released the final answer key on April 21, 2024.
The All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced along with the results. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, the final answer key, direct links, toppers and more.
JEE mains Result 2024 live: Candidates to get their scorecards via email
In the information bulletin of JEE Main 2024, NTA said that “a copy of the Final Scorecard of JEE (Main) 2024 will be sent to the registered e-mail address of the candidates.” Final results of the examination will be published after the session 2 examination.
JEE mains Result 2024 live: Steps to check your scorecard
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
Click on the link to download JEE (Main) Session 2 Scorecard
Key in your credentials and login
The scorecard will be displayed on screen
Download the scorecard
Take a printout for future reference
JEE mains Result 2024: Exam conducted in 13 languages
NTA conducted the JEE Main exam is 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
JEE mains Result: Session 1 data
Total registered Candidates: 1221624
Total appeared Candidates: 1170048
Total percentage of candidates who appeared for the exam: 95.8%
JEE Mains Result 2024 live: Marking scheme here
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question
