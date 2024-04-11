JEE Advanced 2024 registration date postponed, check revised schedule here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has revised the application schedule for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. As per the revised dates, registration cum application for JEE Advanced 2024 will be done between April 27 and May 7. The process was originally scheduled to begin on April 21 and end on April 30, 2024 at 5 pm. JEE Advanced 2024 registration date postponed (jeeadv.ac.in, screenshot)

The application forms for IIT JEE Advanced will be hosted on jeeadv.ac.in.

The IIT entrance test is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. There are two papers – paper 1 will be held in the first shift, from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 will be in the second shift, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

IIT Madras informed recently that the Lok Sabha elections will not impact the JEE Advanced, and the exam will be held according to the schedule decided earlier.

The deadline for making payment o the JEE Advanced exam fee is May 10 (5 pm). Admit cards will be released at 10 am on May 17.

Copies of candidates' responses will be displayed on the exam portal on May 31 and provisional answer keys will be out on June 2.

Candidates can send their feedback and comments on the provisional key between 10 am on June 2 and 5 pm on June 3.

JEE Advanced 2024 result and the final answer key will be out on June 9. After that, registrations for IIT counselling through Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) and the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2024) will begin.

