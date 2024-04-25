JEE Main results 2024 declared, record 56 candidates get 100 NTA score

As many as 56 candidates, including two females, have scored full scores in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main), or JEE (Main), results of which were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) late on Wednesday. JEE main result 2024 declared. (Mourya/ Hindustan Times)

The number of students scoring 100 NTA Score has significantly risen from last year's figure of 43.

This has also meant that the cut-off for the JEE (Advanced), which is the qualifying examination for entry into the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges, will have risen sharply.

In fact, the cut-off for JEE(Advanced) recorded a five-year high this time.

The JEE (Main) is a computerised test conducted in two sessions: the first between January 24 and February 1 and the next between April 1 and April 15. In the first Session 23 students scored in the hundredth NTA score.

In all, 10,67,959 students took the test, out of which, 250,284 now qualify to write the JEE (Advanced) test.

Karnataka’s Sanvi Jain and Delhi’s Shayna Sinha were the two female candidates to score 100 NTA score this year.

On Wednesday, the combined results of both the sessions was announced. For students, who had appeared in both, the better score will be taken into account.

JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses including the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other centrally funded technical colleges.

It also serves as a base eligibility bar for the JEE (Advanced), for which the registration process will begin on Sunday. Only candidates who meet the NTA’s cut-off for JEE (Advanced) exam based on their JEE (Main) performance can appear in the exam.

The qualifying score for JEE (Advanced) for the unreserved category increased to 93.23 this year from 90.7 score last year.

Similarly, the cut-off for Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) increased to 79.6 NTA Score from 73.6 NTA score; for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates it has increased to 81.3 from 75.6; for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates to 60 from 51.9; and for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates it has increased to 46.69 from 37.23.

In 2022, the JEE(Advanced) cut off for unreserved category was 88.4 , for OBC it was 67, for EWS it was 63.1; for SC candidates it was 43; and for ST candidates it was 26.7.

Of the candidates who scored in the hundredth NTA score, 100 are from OBC-NCL category, and six from EWS category, while others were from general category.