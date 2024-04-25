Sanvi Jain, IIT JEE 2024 all-India girls topper on challenges faced while preparing for exam: ‘I would not score well’

The results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to undergraduate engineering programs, were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, April 24. Nilkrishna Gajare from Maharashtra's Washim topped the JEE Main 2024 examination, followed by Dakshesh Sanjay Mishra and Aarav Bhatt, who got AIR 2 and 3, respectively. Amid the list of toppers was Sanvi Jain, an all-India girls topper who secured AIR 34. Sanvi Jain, IIT JEE 2024 all-India girls topper. (YouTube/@JEE Nexus by Unacademy)

Recently, in a short interview with JEE Nexus by Unacademy, Jain revealed the hardships she faced while preparing for the exams. She said, "I had both ups and downs. Sometimes, I would not score well; then, I would have to see where I was going wrong in my concepts. Sometimes, I faced hardships while studying organic chemistry as it required me to memorise a lot. I did face some challenges, but I succeeded." (Also Read: Meet Nilkrishna Gajare, Maharashtra farmer’s son who bagged AIR 1 in IIT JEE Main 2024)

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Watch her video here:

Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi were the two female candidates to score 100 NTA score this year. This year, 56 candidates scored full scores. This might also result in a significant increase in the cut-off for the JEE (Advanced), the entrance exam required for admission to the colleges of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

A total of 10,67,959 candidates took the exam, and 250,284 of them are now eligible to take the JEE (Advanced). (Also Read: JEE Main results 2024 declared, record 56 candidates get 100 NTA score)

JEE (Main) is conducted for admissions to various engineering courses such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIIT) and other centrally funded technical colleges.

In addition, it acts as a prerequisite for the JEE (Advanced), for which registration will open on Sunday. Exam appearance is limited to applicants who meet the NTA's cut-off for the JEE (Advanced) exam based on their JEE (Main) performance.