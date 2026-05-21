Abhijeet Dipke reacts as Cockroach Janta Party’s X profile gets withheld in India

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke tweeted that its X account has been withheld in India. This came hours after CJP overtook BJP on Instagram. The post has prompted a series of reactions on social media, with people sharing polarising comments.

What did Abhijeet Dipke tweet?

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party. (X/@abhijeet_dipke)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing a screenshot showing the withheld notification, he wrote, “As expected, Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” The message appearing on the screenshot read, “Account withheld. @CJP 2029 has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

Also Read: What is Cockroach Janta Party? 5 things about the ‘voice of lazy and unemployed’

How did social media react?

The post prompted a series of responses on social media. An individual wrote, “Well, that's a good sign for CJP! the reach is panicking the rulers, which means they have sensed CJP as a disruptor.”

Another added, “This is the correct move.” A third commented, “Someone just used HIT,” referring to a cockroach killer spray.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A fourth expressed, “Gen Z, come on! Set the tone, hit the music, and bring the energy. Too many sincere voices are rising now, and they will soon push you toward your real duties and responsibilities toward the nation. May this movement dismantle the many faces of corruption everywhere.” A few also shared memes to showcase their reactions. What motivated the Cockroach Janta Party? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A fourth expressed, “Gen Z, come on! Set the tone, hit the music, and bring the energy. Too many sincere voices are rising now, and they will soon push you toward your real duties and responsibilities toward the nation. May this movement dismantle the many faces of corruption everywhere.” A few also shared memes to showcase their reactions. What motivated the Cockroach Janta Party? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Dipke created the party following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s remark comparing unemployed Indian youth with “cockroaches” and “parasites”. The outfit describes itself as the “voice of lazy and unemployed”.

The CJI later issued a statement claiming that his remark was misquoted. According to ANI, he said: “I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites. It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I, too see them as the pillars of a developed India”

About Cockroach Janta Party:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The official website states CJP is “A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm.”

Also Read: Who is Abhijeet Dipke, the Boston-educated founder of Cockroach Janta Party?

Its manifesto includes demands such as: No post-retirement Rajya Sabha seats for Chief Justices, action against deletion of valid votes, 50% reservation for women, actions for truly independent media, and others.