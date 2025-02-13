Abhinav Arora, 10, carries Dior bag to Mahakumbh? Viral video of ‘Bal Sant’ grabs attention

Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora was filmed carrying a designer Dior bag at the Mahakumbh Mela on Wednesday. The 10-year-old held on to the backpack until moments before he took the holy dip in the Sagam - which is the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers. In a video shared on his Instagram channel, he was seen holding the black Dior backpack as he told the camera he was about to take the holy dip. Abhinav Arora, 10, was seen holding a Dior bag at Mahakumbh.(Instagram/@abhinavaroraofficial)

“Mahakumbh mein bheed lagi hai bhaari. Radha Rani ki dripa se, Sangam mein dubki lagane ki aa gayi meri baari,” Abhinav, 10, was filmed saying as he stood near the river.

Watch the video below:

Abhinav Arora, sometimes called “Bal Sant” or “child saint” by his followers, has cultivated a social media image of a spiritual person who spends his time in prayers instead of worldly matters. The image of a Dior-toting child was definitely at odds with his persona of a spiritual content creator - and the 10-year-old again faced backlash on social media.

“To all those who mocked poor Abhinav, at such a young age he has managed to get himself a Dior bag which costs lakhs and has also taken it to Prayag! What have you achieved?” asked X user Sanjoy Ghose.

A similar Dior bag on the company’s website retails for a little over ₹2 lakhs.

Reactions to the Dior bag

In the comments section of Ghose’s X post, several people said they believed Abhinav Arora to be using the tag of spirituality to earn money.

“I love this. And I think the path which Abhinav chose is the easiest way to make a lot of money in a short time. And there's nothing wrong with that,” wrote one X user.

“How does such materialism help in spirituality?” another asked. Some compared him to Jaya Kishori, the spiritual singer who courted controversy last year when she was spotted carrying a Dior tote.

In Abhinav’s case, some even wondered whether he was carrying a fake or a replica bag.

This is not the first time that the 10-year-old has faced public scrutiny and trolling. In December, he even approached a Delhi court seeking an FIR against YouTubers who trolled him.

