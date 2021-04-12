Home / Trending / Abu Dhabi police arranges ‘Happiness Patrol’ for four-year-old, wins praises
trending

Abu Dhabi police arranges ‘Happiness Patrol’ for four-year-old, wins praises


By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
The image shows four-year-old Mohammed Al-Harmoudi riding a police vehicle.(Facebook/@Abu Dhabi Police)

A toddler received a sweet surprise from the Abu Dhabi police on Sunday and the video of the surprise has now won many hearts online. The recording shared by the department on Facebook shows the four-year-old boy named Mohammed Al-Harmoudi riding a police vehicle with the officers. The clip may win your heart too.

“Abu Dhabi Police and the "Umniah" organization helps an Emirati child,” reads the first line of the caption shared alongside the clip when roughly translated from Arabic.

"The Protocol and Public Relations Department of Abu Dhabi Police has pleased the 4-year-old Emirati child, Mohammed Al-Harmoudi, who suffers from a health condition by owning an electric car, in coordination with a security investigation institution. Muhammad witnessed a day of happiness with the arrival of teams from Abu Dhabi Police with their luxury cars and the Happiness Patrol in addition to the team of the "Make a Wish" Foundation at the door of his house with his family. There they greeted him and fulfilled his wish and then escorted him on a short tour of the area in the police car designated for children and accompanied by patrols,” it adds.

The video shows the little one wearing a police uniform and riding a small toy car and also getting gifts from the cops.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 11, the clip has garnered several reactions and comments from netizens. People loved the video and congratulated the department for the sweet gesture.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

