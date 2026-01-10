‘Act sick, dumb’: Kolkata employee reveals ‘trick’ he uses to get less work at office

An associate consultant who claims to work at a Big 4 firm has sparked a viral debate after revealing an unconventional strategy for managing his workload. He claimed that he acts "dumb and sick" and brings up "taboo" topics like EMI struggles to enjoy a reduced workload compared to his peers. In a recent tweet, the Kolkata man discussed his workplace tactic and asked for advice on its potential long-term downsides. A Kolkata man claimed that he uses this tactic while working at a Big 4 company. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“I found a trick in my office: I act like I am dumb. I starts wearing clothes which make me look sick. I act sick always,” the X user wrote. He added that whenever his colleagues talked to him, he brought up topics like “family responsibilities, loan EMI, and other topics people don’t like to talk.”

The individual observed that his tactic made people pity him and assign him less work than others.

The employee continued, “Expectations are also very less. But I complete all my task assigned to me (So that they feel, this person is in such a bad condition but still is so responsible).”

He asked, “Anyone can you tell me what are the cons of it?” and concluded the tweet.