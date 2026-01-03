Employee claims boss asked for live location to approve sick leave, internet stunned: 'They think you’re partying'

Getting sick leave approved can often be difficult, and an employee has now shared how tough it can really get. The employee wanted a day off due to a severe headache.(Pexels/Representational Image)

A Reddit post has gone viral after an employee claimed the boss demanded a live location to approve sick leave.

“Is asking for live location okay?” the caption of the post read.

Boss asks for live location:

According to the post, the employee had taken a day off due to a severe headache. When the employee requested another day of leave because of a continued headache, the manager directed the employee to speak to HR.

HR asked the employee to provide valid medical documents.

After informing the manager about this, the employee received an unusual response. The manager allegedly told the employee to share a live location to confirm presence at home.

“Live location is required as per instructions received from the HR,” the manager's reply read.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation went viral online, sparking discussions on Reddit.

Check out the post here:

Reddit reacts:

The post sparked a strong reaction online, with many users criticising the manager for asking for the live location.

One of the users commented, “They think you’re partying, if you’re partying deny the request, if you’re not partying tell them that you have signed up for work and not slavery.”

A second user commented, “This shit makes me think of school again.”

A third user commented, “The fear of seeing such types of HR and managers exists.”

“Boss thinks you are in Goa,” another user commented.

