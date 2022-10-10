Sambhavna Seth shares thought-provoking video on dogs, netizens heart it

Humans have kept dogs as pets since time immemorial. However, there is also a sad side to this, as many abandon their furry friends when they get old after caring for them and receiving love, comfort and companionship from them for long. The reasons may vary, but this cruel step leaves them suffering on the roads. To bring about a change, actor Sambhavna Seth shared a video urging people not to abandon their pooches and treat them with utmost love and care. The clip is bound to leave you with thoughts.

"Your dogs need you," read the caption of the video shared on YouTube. In the video, one gets to see Sambhavna Seth talking about her dogs and outlining how her life revolves around them. She also shares how her dogs have helped her cope with anxiety, depression and other things. As the video continues, she urges viewers not to abandon their dogs and treat them with love and care. Towards the end, she suggests safety measures for pooches during Diwali and requests people to take immediate action if they come across dogs who are being ill-treated.

The video was shared a few hours ago and has so far amassed more than 38,000 views and 5,200 likes. It has also received numerous comments.

"Sambhavna, you spoke from your heart! To love animals and understand them so deeply shows what a fine person you are! You spoke so passionately about why dogs are one of our best friends and why we should take care of them till their last breath. Every word you said is true, and may you have all our blessings for being such a compassionate, honest and generous person. It is no wonder that your Coco has led such a long life. The love you give your dogs is unparalleled. May your tribe increase!!" expressed an individual.

"You made me emotional.. I got home my first dog in 2020 and rescued my second this year. I can't imagine my life without them and shudder to think of a life without them. They are pure souls and they only know how to give love. I only wish there were more people like you who accept these harmless animals who are actually more human than us humans," commented another. "Very well said Sam..!! You just spoke my heart ️..We should love fur babies and should respect them..Good message you are spreading across the world," posted a third.

