Adele yawns with her mouth closed at NBA games. It's a meme now

British singer-songwriter Adele has a knack for turning even the most mundane moments into viral sensations. From her signature laugh to simply shushing everyone around her at Super Bowl 2023, everything she does goes viral and often becomes a meme. Recently, Adele attended the Los Angeles Lakers 2023 NBA Playoffs game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As expected, she created a meme-worthy moment by doing absolutely nothing. Yes, you read that right! A video of her simply yawning with her mouth closed at the NBA games took social media by storm. It has received many responses, with many finding her act relatable.

The image shows Adele yawning at a basketball game with her mouth closed. (Twitter/@queenadelesIays)

“Adele yawned with her mouth closed so people don’t think she’s bored. Lmao,” read the caption of the video shared by a fan account of the singer on Twitter. They even replied to their own tweet and shared another video of Adele with the caption, “Oh Adele, the woman that you are. So gorgeous and so expressive.”

Watch the videos below that went crazy viral online:

Since being shared on Twitter, the primary tweet has been viewed over 8.6 million times. It has also raked up a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

One individual even wrote that “She’s a living relatable meme”, while another said that “trying hard not to make another viral meme fails”. A third commented, “That’s me at every boring dinner with friends or relatives.”

