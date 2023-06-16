Adipurush: What's the verdict of the audience?

The highly anticipated release of Adipurush in India is gaining a strong response. With Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the movie has already sold over 4.7 lakh tickets for its weekend screenings, as indicated by the latest advance booking figures. Since the morning of its release, crowds have been rushing to theaters to watch the first show of this film. As people exit the theatres many have started sharing their impressions and opinions on social media. While some are full of praise for the film, others hold differing views. Moreover, several people were also seen celebrating the film's release.

Adipurush released in India on June 16.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual said that they were "extremely happy with the visuals" and it was "better than they expected."

Another person also praised and wrote that they enjoyed the first half of the film.

Here are a few reactions of people who did not like the film.

Someone even called the film "unbearable."

A third wrote, "There should be a CBI inquiry into the 700 crore rupees budget!"

Other than these reviews, watch how some people celebrated the release of the film.

Here are a few videos that show people pouring milk over Adipurush's poster.

Another clip shows people playing dhols outside the theatre.

Adipurush is based on mythological epic Ramayana. It stars Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The film also has Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, Vatsal Sheth as Meghanadha and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana.