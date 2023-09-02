Aditya L1: People celebrate as spacecraft starts its journey towards sun

Aditya-L1 spacecraft’s successful lift off marks the start of India’s maiden solar mission and many took to X to celebrate the beginning of this ambitious project. Today at 11:50 am, the spacecraft started its journey towards the star from Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The image shows launch of Aditya L1, India's maiden solar mission by ISRO. (ISRO)

From wishing the spacecraft a happy journey to talking about the talented scientists of ISRO, people shared varied posts after the successful launch. Some were also reminded of India’s recent success in the space race - Chandrayaan-3 mission. On August 23, the spacecraft successfully landed on the south pole of the moon.

Take a look at what people are saying about Aditya-L1 successful launch on X:

More about India’s solar mission:

Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar space observatory and is launched by the PSLV-C57. The craft will be placed in “halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth.” It will take the spacecraft about four months to cover this distance.

It is carrying seven different payloads that will help in conducting a detailed study of the sun. According to ISRO, they will “observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors.”

The payloads are also expected to provide “crucial information to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, pre-flare and flare activities and their characteristics, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particle and fields etc.”

