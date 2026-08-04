Aditya Madiraju told he’s in ‘wrong tax bracket’ for owning Hermès bag. Indian influencer responds to trolls

Lifestyle and beauty influencer Aditya Madiraju has responded to online trolls who claimed he was in the "wrong tax bracket" to own a Hermes Kelly bag. In an Instagram video, Aditya addressed the critics and shared how he built his career from a lower-middle-class upbringing in India to being able to afford luxury items through years of hard work.

Aditya Madiraju is a lifestyle and beauty influencer. (Instagram/@adityamadiraju)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The discussion began after Aditya posted about taking his Hermes Kelly bag to a BTS concert at MetLife Stadium. Since the venue did not allow the bag inside, he had to check it in for a $5 fee before entering. Later, he addressed comments that claimed he was "not the market" for the bag and belonged to the "wrong tax bracket."

"Which one is it? Am I showing off or am I not in the Tax Bracket?" he wrote in the caption of the Instagram video.

Watch the video below:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Aditya acknowledged that luxury purchases by influencers can sometimes be perceived negatively online. However, he said people often overlook the work behind those purchases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Aditya acknowledged that luxury purchases by influencers can sometimes be perceived negatively online. However, he said people often overlook the work behind those purchases. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I come from a lower middle class family in India, and I worked hard. I studied hard. I went to school. I got a job. I worked in finance for 12 years. Then I finally quit and I pursued my passion for makeup. And that's how I was able to afford this bag," he said.

He added that collecting luxury bags is his hobby and said he intends to use them for years before passing them on to his children. "My hobby is collecting bags, which I can pass down to my kids... When I spend money, I will use it till the last shred of it. And that's just who I am," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: ‘Is she rich’: NRI founder slams internet bullies for mocking her looks, questioning her marriage to American husband)

'I am the whole table'

The influencer also reflected on being told throughout his life that he did not belong in certain spaces because of his background.

"I've been told my whole life that I don't belong in rooms, certain rooms. I don't have a chair in those rooms. And you know what I said to all those rooms? F*** you. Because I don't want to be in rooms where I'm not welcome. I don't need a chair. I don't even need a table, because I am the whole table," he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also responded to remarks suggesting he should not own such an expensive bag because he entered the concert through the regular entrance instead of a VIP one. "I am a regular person. I'm not an artist," he said, adding that while the remark was hurtful, it did not change who he was or what he had achieved.

"Maybe I don't deserve the bag, maybe I'm not in the tax bracket, but I have it, and I'm gonna love it. And I will enter through the regular entrance like everybody else because I'm not special. I'm just a human. I'm just here to enjoy a concert," he concluded.

Aditya Madiraju is a lifestyle and beauty influencer. He went from a high-paying finance job to walking in Paris Fashion Week and filming beauty content for his millions of followers across platforms.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also Read: Amulya Rattan breaks silence after viral ‘civic sense’ clip triggers massive trolling: ‘Do I deserve that?’)

Social media reactions

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Why do you feel the need to explain yourself to ppl that do not matter. Darling you got your bag. Who care what others think!!!"

"You are awesome, more power to you," commented another.

"Baby! That's the money you earned through your hard work. No explanation needed. Sending love to you," wrote a third user.

"Love you for your words ! Such a big message in simple words," said one user.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}