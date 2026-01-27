Amulya Rattan breaks silence after viral ‘civic sense’ clip triggers massive trolling: ‘Do I deserve that?’
Influencer Amulya Rattan explained her side after a viral video triggered criticism.
A social media storm erupted this week after a short video featuring influencer Amulya Rattan went viral, triggering a heated debate around public spaces, content creation and online trolling.
The viral moment that started it all
The controversy began when Rattan was filming in a public place and a man walked through her frame. Visibly annoyed, she paused mid recording to complain about what she described as a lack of civic sense. In the clip, she is heard saying, “Zero sense hai, zero. Someone is filming a video, just go in between. Where is civic sense?” She then added that what upset her most was that the man “didn’t even say sorry.”
Backlash and online trolling
As the clip gained traction, Rattan faced intense trolling, memes and widespread criticism. While some viewers questioned her remarks and expectations from people in public spaces, others went a step further, flooding her comment sections with abusive messages.
Rattan shares her side of the story
Responding to the backlash, Rattan posted a detailed video on Instagram explaining what happened. She said, “Hi guys, one of our videos is being circulated on the internet, and I think it’s been taken out of context. So let me give you my side of the story of what exactly happened that day.” She explained that she was recording a simple outfit check in a public space and had already changed locations multiple times to avoid disturbing anyone.
She added that a group of men stood behind her, staring, which made her uncomfortable and forced her to move again. Addressing the viral moment, she said, “My choice of words could have been better, and I genuinely take that as a learning.” Rattan also apologised, saying, “I’m really sorry agar kisi ke sentiments hurt huye ho toh,” while firmly drawing a line against abuse and threats, asking, “Do I deserve that?”
Watch the clip here:
Mixed reactions continue online
The response video itself sparked fresh discussion online. Some users supported her accountability, while others remained critical. One comment read, “Public space means everyone has equal rights, content creators can’t expect special treatment.” Another said, “At least she owned up and apologised, that takes courage.” A third user commented, “Criticism is fine but threats are never okay.” Another added, “This is a good reminder for both influencers and viewers to be mindful.” One user noted, “People forget there is a human behind the screen,” while another wrote, “Internet outrage often goes too far.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More