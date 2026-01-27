Amulya Rattan breaks silence after viral ‘civic sense’ clip triggers massive trolling: ‘Do I deserve that?’

A social media storm erupted this week after a short video featuring influencer Amulya Rattan went viral, triggering a heated debate around public spaces, content creation and online trolling. Influencer Amulya Rattan responded to massive trolling over a viral video. (Instagram/amulyarattan_)

The viral moment that started it all The controversy began when Rattan was filming in a public place and a man walked through her frame. Visibly annoyed, she paused mid recording to complain about what she described as a lack of civic sense. In the clip, she is heard saying, “Zero sense hai, zero. Someone is filming a video, just go in between. Where is civic sense?” She then added that what upset her most was that the man “didn’t even say sorry.”

Backlash and online trolling As the clip gained traction, Rattan faced intense trolling, memes and widespread criticism. While some viewers questioned her remarks and expectations from people in public spaces, others went a step further, flooding her comment sections with abusive messages.

Rattan shares her side of the story Responding to the backlash, Rattan posted a detailed video on Instagram explaining what happened. She said, “Hi guys, one of our videos is being circulated on the internet, and I think it’s been taken out of context. So let me give you my side of the story of what exactly happened that day.” She explained that she was recording a simple outfit check in a public space and had already changed locations multiple times to avoid disturbing anyone.

She added that a group of men stood behind her, staring, which made her uncomfortable and forced her to move again. Addressing the viral moment, she said, “My choice of words could have been better, and I genuinely take that as a learning.” Rattan also apologised, saying, “I’m really sorry agar kisi ke sentiments hurt huye ho toh,” while firmly drawing a line against abuse and threats, asking, “Do I deserve that?”

