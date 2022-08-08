Adorable cow's bond with her sister is the cutest thing you'll see today. Watch

The bond between siblings is always special and what increases the uniqueness of such bonds is when we can observe them in animals as well. Just like this one video of two sister cows that has been going all kinds of viral after being shared on Instagram very recently. “The bond between sisters is so strong. On #NationalSistersDay we're remembering the moment Holy Cow called out to her sister Madonna as they were reunited after only 30 minutes apart! Born in the dairy industry, they both were taken away from their mom and suffered severe injuries. Emaciated and terrified, they were brought to The Gentle Barn at just 9 weeks old, and we spent months healing them,” begins its caption.

The caption continues, “Years later, we moved Holy Cow and Madonna from our @sunchlorellausa Healing Centre to our main location, just up the road, and this is what happened when they were reunited—and every day since.” The video has been posted on the official page of The Gentle Barn, which has over 4.43 lakh dedicated followers on it who looked forward to posts about the animals.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram just 13 hours ago, the video has gotten more than 37,500 likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Holy Cow's sweet smile as she waits for Madonna to disembark the trailer is truly priceless." "You're angels. Thank you for what you do!" another user adds. A third response shares, "That little ribbon though."